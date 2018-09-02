Amber Alert Issued for 5-Year-Old Missouri Girl

GLADSTONE - The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an endangered person advisory for a 5-year-old Missouri girl Monday.

According to the Gladstone Police Department, the missing person incident occured Sunday night.

The girl, Lili Justine High, is white and 50 lbs with brown eyes, light brown hair, missing her four front teeth and a medium complexion. She was last seem wearing a yellow t-shirt, red and grey spandex pants and no shoes.

The possible suspect is Tami Kelly, a 116 lb white 38-year-old female. She has light brown hair, brown eyes, medium complexion and was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

A friend of the child's mother, Tammy J. Lampkins was visiting the child at the custodial father's home. Police say Lampkins left with the child when the father left the room.