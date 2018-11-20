Amber Alert Issued for Missing Springfield Girl

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department issued an Amber Alert through the Missouri State Highway Patrol Tuesday night and are looking for a suspect in connection with the abduction of a 10-year-old girl.

According to police, Hailey Owens was grabbed and pulled into a truck by an unknown suspect described as a 45-year-old white male, with gray hair and an unshaven face, around 4:48 p.m.

Owens is described as 5'2" and 90 lbs, with sandy blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and purple sandals.

Owens was abudcted from W. Lombard St. in Springfield and pulled into a gold Ford Ranger, license plate Missouri 1YF454 or 1YS454, according to police.

The suspect's vehicle was reportedly last seen southbound on Scenic Ave. from Grand St. in Springfield.

Any person with tips on the girl's whereabouts are encouraged to call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 immediately.