AMBER ALERT - Poplar Bluff Girl May Be With Registered Sex Offender

POPLAR BLUFF - An Amber Alert was issued after reports of the abduction of a five-year-old girl from Poplar Bluff. Abigail Bertholf has black hair and brown and green eyes. She is suspected to be with 45-year-old Jeffrey D. Shelton. He is six feet tall, 175 pound with brown hair. He may be driving a silver 2001 Nissan Pathfinder with a Missouri license plate of PJ8Z5M.

If you see the two, you are asked to call the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.





