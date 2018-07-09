Amber Alert Successful

Many anonymous tips came into Crime Stoppers Saturday within hours of an Amber Alert for Ny-toria Kelton. Thanks to the calls, Ny-toria was returned to her family unharmed and suspected kidnapper Troy Daye is behind bars.

One specific call led police to arresting Daye Sunday morning. Daye was supposed to be babysitting Ny-toria, but he left with the girl, without telling her mother. Within hours of an Amber Alert, Ny-toria was returned to her family.

Her case became one of the more than 175 cases solved in the past three years with help from Crime Stoppers' callers.This case is a success for the Amber Alert system, which helped in about 90 percent of all kidnapping recoveries since the system went national.

If you have any information on a crime, call 875-TIPS or 875-8477. Callers are offered cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of crime suspects.