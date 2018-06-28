AMC Men's Soccer Tournament Postponed

6 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, November 08 2011 Nov 8, 2011 Tuesday, November 08, 2011 12:07:38 PM CST November 08, 2011 in Sports

ST. LOUIS - Tuesday's men's soccer American Midwest Conference postseason tournament semifinals have been postponed due to inclement weather and field conditions.

The semifinals will now take place on Thursday, November 10th and the Championship contest will be hosted by the highest remaining seed on Saturday, November 12th.

On Thursday No. 4 seed William Woods University will head to top seeded Hannibal-LaGrange University for a 1:00 p.m. start time and third seeded Park University will travel to No. 2 Columbia College for a 6:00 p.m. kick-off.

