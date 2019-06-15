AMC names athletic director of the year award after Bob Burchard

COLUMBIA - Friday, the American Midwest Conference announced that the conference's annual athletics director of the year award will be named after legendary Columbia College Athletics Director, Bob Burchard.

Burchard retired in March and was a seven-time recipient of the AMC's athletics director of the year award. Under Burchard, the Couagars saw two individuals and four teams win national championships. In addition, Burchard served as men's head basketball coach from 1998-2019.