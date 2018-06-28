AMC Theaters Give Free Tickets

AMC said Wednesday that any teacher presenting valid school identification or a pay stub at one of its 419 theaters this weekend can see the spelling bee movie "Akeelah and the Bee" for free. The nation's second-largest movie theater chain and Lionsgate Films characterized the promotion as a way to honor teachers. The promotion runs from May 12th to May 14th. "Akeelah and the Bee" tells the story of an inner-city girl in Los Angeles who uses an innate grasp of language and the help of her teachers to make it to a national spelling bee. It stars Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne, as well as Keke Palmer as Akeelah.