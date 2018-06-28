Amendment 3 on tobacco tax fails

KANSAS CITY — Missouri Constitutional Amendment 3 will not become law in the year 2017.

It would have increased the tax on cigarettes by 60 cents by the year 2020 and cigarette wholesalers would have had to pay a 67 fee per pack, increasing annually.

Raise Your Hand for Kids, which supported the measure, held a watch party in Kansas City at The Grand Hall at Power and Light.

Member Linda Rallo said, no matter the outcome, she was proud of everything the group did.

“Our team is so excited, I mean we were really underdogs from the very beginning. I’m a mother. I believe in this just because it was very powerful for my family and my children,” Rallo said.

Early in the night, Torree Pederson said she was hopeful Amendment 3 would pass and saw the event as a celebration of the group's work.

Ron Leone the Executive Director of the Missouri Petroleum Marketers & Convenience Store Association, who opposes the amendment said, “We trust common sense, conservative Missouri voters to make the right choice and thus we are cautiously optimistic.”