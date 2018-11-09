Amendola, Saffold Could be Back Next Week

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Two key players could be back for the St. Louis Rams' offense that'll still be featuring running back Steven Jackson after their bye week.

Wide receiver Danny Amendola said he'll definitely be in the lineup at San Francisco next week and offensive tackle Rodger Saffold is hoping to play.

Jackson had no comment to The Associated Press on Wednesday, a day after coach Jeff Fisher quashed trade rumors and said simply, "He's our running back." After shouting to a public relations assistant for help, Jackson left the locker room.

Amendola and Saffold got limited work Wednesday and Fisher said they appear to be on track, if there are no setbacks.

Amendola is coming off a collarbone injury that's sidelined him for three weeks. Saffold has missed six games with a left knee injury.