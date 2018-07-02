Ameren Advises Structures Stay at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Ameren submitted its recommendation on what structures should be allowed to stay at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The St. Louis-based company suggested 215 non-conforming decks, patios, gazebos and other similar structure should be left along the shoreline of the lake. This is Ameren's latest step in working with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to make sure Ameren can manage the lake safely.

Two years ago in June the FERC expressed concern over Ameren's ability to manage the lake with a number of structural encroachments along the boundary of the lake. Since then Ameren has lowered the boundary of the lake to 662 feet and determined the existing structures won't negatively impact their ability to manage the lake. But, no new structures will be allowed along the shoreline.