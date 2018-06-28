Ameren Arouses More Anger

As superintendent of St. Elizabeth Schools in Miller County, Doerhoff is frustrated by Ameren's lack of service to his district.

"In two cases over the last two years now, we've had to cancel school because service couldn't be restored in a timely fashion," he said.

Ameren's proposed electric rate increase would cost the average residential customer another $6 each month. Natural gas custormers also would pay another $6 a month.

However, the PSC staff opposes any electrical rate increase despite Ameren's contention that its costs have risen while rates have stayed the same for the past 20 years.

"Customers have really benefited from the low rates for a long time, but our costs have been going up dramatically, especially in the past few years," said Ameren spokesperson Mike Cleary.

The commission will hold more public hearings in Moberly, Mexico and Hillsboro, and customers can also go online to voice their opinions. But, they may have to wait until this June before the PSC rules on the rate hike requests.