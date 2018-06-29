Ameren Begins Gas Line Construction Along Highway 63

BOONE COUNTY - Ameren Missouri announced Tuesday it will begin construction of an 11-mile natural gas line along Highway 63 from Columbia to Ashland.

The company said the new gas line will allow for increased capacity to meet future growth demands along the highway and in Ashland.

Construction will begin at 10:15 Tuesday morning along Roosevelt Avenue and East Sugar Grove Road, east of South Lenoir Street.