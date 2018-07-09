Ameren Begins Voluntary Renewable Energy Program

ST. LOUIS- (AP) AmerenUE is giving customers a chance to support wind power and other forms of renewable energy. The St. Louis-based utility Monday unveiled its Pure Power initiative. Customers who sign up agree to pay an additional 1.5 cents per kilowatt hour. Ameren says the typical household would pay an addition 15 dollars per month. Pure Power funds are then used to purchase power from regional wind and other renewable generators on the customer's behalf. Customers can stop participating whenever they choose, at no penalty.An Ameren spokeswoman says that currently, more than 80 percent of power for the company is generated by coal plants. Most of the rest comes from the Callaway County nuclear plant.