Ameren Corporation Increases Dividend

St. Louis, Mo., Oct. 14, 2011 - The board of directors of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) today declared a quarterly dividend of 40 cents per common share, a 3.9 percent increase from the prior quarterly dividend of 38.5 cents per share, resulting in an annualized equivalent dividend rate of $1.60 per share. The previous annualized equivalent dividend rate was $1.54 per share.

"We are pleased to provide our shareholders with increased dividend income," said Thomas R. Voss, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Ameren Corporation. "This increase is a result of the steps we have taken over the last few years to strengthen our financial performance and position."

The common stock dividend declared today is payable Dec. 30, 2011, to shareholders of record on Dec. 7, 2011.

Separately, the board of directors of Union Electric Company (Ameren Missouri) declared regular quarterly dividends on all classes of Union Electric Company's preferred stock. These preferred stock dividends are payable Feb. 15, 2012, to shareholders of record on Jan. 20, 2012.

In addition, the board of directors of Ameren Illinois Company declared regular quarterly dividends on all classes of Ameren Illinois Company's preferred stock. These preferred stock dividends are payable Feb. 1, 2012, to shareholders of record on Jan. 9, 2012.

With assets of $23 billion, St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation owns a diverse mix of electric energy centers strategically located in our Midwest market, with a generating capacity of more than 16,500 megawatts. Through our Missouri and Illinois subsidiaries, we serve 2.4 million electric customers and nearly 1 million natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area.