Ameren Corporation Warns Against Utility Payment Scam

SAINT LOUIS- Ameren officials issued a statement Tuesday about a scam impacting Missouri and Illinois residents. The scam is an effort to illegally obtain Ameren customers' Social Security numbers.

According to reports, the scam claims President Barack Obama applies payments or credits of up to $1,500 to Ameren customers' utility bills. The scam tells customers to make a payment using a bank routing number supplied by the scammers. Then the scam prompts the customer to use their social security number as the bank account number. Ameren is warning customers that this is false and the routing number is fraudulent.

Scammers have visited customers in person, posted fliers, used social media and texted to spread this false information.

According to Ameren, they have identified customer accounts that may have been scammed and they are notifying them.

If Ameren customers recognize this message or have recently made a transaction as described, they can contact Ameren Customer Service at 800-552-7583.

Ameren advises customers to never give personal information to anyone who comes to their home, sends an email or calls customers. Ameren also warns that no representative will call and ask for immediate payment over the phone, or show up to check wiring or natural gas pipes without a scheduled appointment.