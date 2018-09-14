Ameren Donates $25,000 to American Red Cross in Joplin

ST. LOUIS - In the wake of one of the deadliest tornadoes in U.S. history, Ameren Missouri and its employees are reaching out to assist victims of the Joplin tornado. Ameren Missouri is donating $25,000 to the American Red Cross in Joplin. "We know that it takes people and financial resources to recover from devastation of this magnitude," said Warner Baxter, president and CEO of Ameren Missouri. "During times of need, we believe it's important to reach out to our neighbors, just as they have done for us in the past. We hope our donation will help the citizens of Joplin begin rebuilding their lives." Employees are also able to make donations to the American Red Cross through payroll deductions. In June and July, Ameren Missouri employees will be able to make a one-time gift or a monthly deduction to help with the recovery efforts in Joplin.