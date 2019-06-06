Ameren may open Bagnell Dam spill gates; could increase Osage River flooding

LAKE OZARK - Ameren Missouri says it might open the spill gates at Bagnell Dam starting Saturday.

If that happens, the Osage River could see additional flooding.

"We could have a higher-than-average release from the spill gates" said Warren Witt, the director of hydro operations at Ameren Missouri.

He said people should prepare by moving vehicles, farm equipment and livestock from low-lying areas to higher ground.

The Army Corps of Engineers said other reservoirs are becoming full and are spilling into the Missouri River.

Bagnell Dam has close to the same level of water as Truman Reservoir. As both take in more water, Lake of the Ozark will be continue to rise as well.

That's why the spill gates may be opened.

"We want to prepare residents and property owners along the lower Osage River and on Lake of the Ozarks by advising them to take precautions now,” Witt says

Ameren said people near Osage River should turn off power running to docks and look out for downed trees branches or other debris in the river.

Ameren says it will continue to update the Water Patrol Division of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. It also suggests residents check Ameren's website for hourly water-level information.