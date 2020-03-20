Ameren Missouri announces assistance funds for customers
ST. LOUIS - Ameren Missouri created a new assistance program for its customers.
The program is a partnership with United Way of Greater St. Louis, who are using $1 million to help customers state wide who are facing a hardship because of COVID-19.
People experiencing reduced hours of lay offs, seniors, disabled and financially challenged customers can apply. Those that qualify receive a $250 payment toward their account.
Customers can apply here.
More News
Grid
List
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A veteran St. Louis County police captain has been named to lead the department, becoming the... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hospitals in the St. Louis area are cancelling all elective procedures starting Monday in an... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - All seating areas at restaurants, bars and movie theaters will be closed to the public starting March 23... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Missouri's Department of Social Services and Department of Health and Senior... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced Thursday the decision to cancel all summer 2020 abroad programs. This decision... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU students living on-campus need to move out by April 3 to get a refund. In an... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Starting Monday, all four campuses in the University of Missouri System are closing. No one will physically... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A 20-year-old man sustained only minor injuries after a car accident in Jefferson City. Jefferson City... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As more people stay home to work remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, internet service providers are keeping speeds... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - People in the Columbia homeless population are voicing concern about how growing cases of COVID-19 within the state... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A patient at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19 after being evaluated for... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson held a press conference on Thursday afternoon to give Missourians an update on the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A third person has been taken into custody for his role in a shooting in the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The head coach of the Helias Catholic High School girls basketball team has resigned. An announcement... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Italy has just surpassed China for the most number of deaths related to coronavirus. The total number... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The owner of a downtown Columbia staple is making sure local kids don't go without a meal while... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - There are new, local options on delivery apps as restaurants try to combat the economic effects of COVID-19... More >>
in