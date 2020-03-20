Ameren Missouri announces assistance funds for customers

ST. LOUIS - Ameren Missouri created a new assistance program for its customers.

The program is a partnership with United Way of Greater St. Louis, who are using $1 million to help customers state wide who are facing a hardship because of COVID-19.

People experiencing reduced hours of lay offs, seniors, disabled and financially challenged customers can apply. Those that qualify receive a $250 payment toward their account.

Customers can apply here.