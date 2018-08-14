Ameren Missouri announces increase for electric customers

JEFFERSON CITY - Ameren Missouri Electric announced Thursday it will increase rates for electric customers starting September 24.

The Missouri Public Service Commission approved a filing by Ameren Missouri to adjust the fuel and purchased power costs on bills for its electric customers. Rates will increase from roughly $4.62 to $5.08 a month.

Ameren made two filings with the Commission aimed at increasing rates based on the costs from a February 2015 to May 2015. The commission said the rate changes are intended to help Ameren deal with fluctuating fuel prices.

Ameren Missouri provides electric services to approximately 1.2 million customers.