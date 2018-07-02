Ameren Missouri Could Hike Rates

COLUMBIA - Ameren Missouri requested an 11-percent increase to electric rates for customers. The increase would raise $263 million more per year, costing users $9.30 more a month.

Missouri's Public Service Commission will hold public hearings this month and in March for customers regarding the possible increase. The first hearing will be tomorrow in Dexter. The first hearing in Mid-Missouri will be next Thursday, February 24 in Moberly.

This comes after Ameren Missouri's recent rate increase for natural gas customers that took effect just this month. Natural gas customers began paying an additional $3.30 on February 1.