Ameren Missouri guides customers in wake of latest scam

3 years 7 months 4 weeks ago Wednesday, October 29 2014 Oct 29, 2014 Wednesday, October 29, 2014 3:18:00 PM CDT October 29, 2014 in News
By: Ben Wilson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Ameren Missouri released several new tips Wednesday after a recent scam targeted its customers.

The latest scam involved a thief who called Ameren Missouri customers and claimed to represent the company. The scam artist mentioned a usage report that is sometimes sent to Ameren Missouri customers to determine electricity usage from their meters. The artist claimed the customers had been fined for not returning the report, and the fine must be paid or else their service would be disconnected. The thief also told customers they had to pay with either a money order or money card.

Ameren Missouri representatives said they never call to demand payment and work with customers extensively to resolve billing issues. They also said intimidation tactics are never used when discussing billing issues with customers.

Here are Ameren Missouri's tips:

- Ameren Missouri warns its customers to watch out for scam artists who threaten disconnection of electric service unless a payment is made immediately.

- In some cases, scam artists demand payment with a money card. Green Dot cards are used most frequently in these scam attempts. Once you give the thief the PIN number from the money card, your money will be stolen and is not refundable or traceable.

- Never give your credit card, debit card, Social Security, ATM, checking or saving account numbers to anyone who comes to your home,calls or sends an email requesting this information.

- Never allow anyone into your home or business who wants to check your electrical wiring, natural gas pipes or appliances unless you have scheduled an appointment or have reported a natural gas leak, and the person has proper identification.

