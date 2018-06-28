Ameren Missouri participates in STEM day for Cub Scouts

COLUMBIA - More than 50 Cub Scouts from around the Columbia area came out to Rock Bridge High School Saturday to participate in STEM Day activities. The stations focused primarily on the technology and science branches of STEM learning. STEM learning is an initiative to increase education about science, technology, engineering and math.

Dennis Bennett, an Ameren Missouri supervisor, was at the event teaching the Cub Scouts about the dangers of natural gas and how to use their senses to recognize natural gas in the air. According to Bennett, the smell of natural gas smells much like the smell of a rotten egg.

"We're just trying to get them comfortable with natural gas, it does a lot for us, heats our homes, heats our water, warms our stoves," Bennett said.

Bennett also mentioned that natural gas does not smell like a rotten egg on its own, crews modify the gas to have a noticeable smell.

Bennett said that after a presentation in St. Louis in 2014, one child who attended was able to tell his family they had a natural gas leak in their house. His recognition helped the family evacuate safely.

The Cub Scouts also studied astronomy throughout the different stations. Along with drawing the solar system and identifying solar terms, each scout had the opportunity to look through multiple telescopes that were set up outside of the high school.

The group also had stations on display to talk about technology. Eric Stann, senior district executive, said the group hoped to give the young kids a better idea of what technology does and what we use it for in our every day life.

The event ran from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.