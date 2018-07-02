Ameren Missouri plans $135M in energy efficiency

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's largest electric company says it plans to invest $135 million in energy efficiency programs for customers over a three-year period.

Ameren Missouri filed information about its energy efficiency efforts Monday with the Missouri Public Service Commission. The proposal for 2016-2018 includes incentives for people to buy energy efficient light bulbs, appliances and air conditioners. Incentives also would be available for businesses.

Consumers would see a line item on the bills recouping the costs of the energy efficiency programs. But Ameren says customers ultimately will save money, because the utility won't have to build as many power plants.

Ameren's proposed energy efficiency program would succeed one that runs through the end of 2015.

Ameren Missouri serves about 1.2 million electric customers.