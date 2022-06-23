JEFFERSON CITY - According to a press release from the Missouri Public Service Commission, in order to reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost of natural gas, Ameren Missouri natural gas customers will see and increase in rates under a filing that takes effect July 1, 2022.
Pay will increase from $0.77 per hundred cubic feet of natural gas. Under the filing, rates will now be approximately $0.93 per hundred cubic feet. Around 50-55% of a customer's current natural gas bill reflects the cost of natural gas from wholesale suppliers. The wholesale cost of natural gas is not regulated by the Missouri Public Service Commission, it is unregulated and primarily driven by supply, demand and weather. The wholesale cost is the cost your local natural gas company must pay to its suppliers for natural gas.
Ameren Missouri serves over 100 thousand natural gas customers in 25 counties in Missouri, including Audrain, Boone, Callaway and Cole County.