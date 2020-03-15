Ameren Missouri will suspend disconnections for nonpayment

COLUMBIA - Ameren Missouri announced in a Facebook post it will suspend any disconnections for nonpayment for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said on Saturday that it will also forgive any late payment fees for residential and business customers.

"We encourage customers who are having difficulty paying their bill to contact our customer care team for a variety of payment options," the post said.

The suspension is effective immediately.