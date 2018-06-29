Ameren natural gas rate drop to start May 1

JEFFERSON CITY - Ameren Missouri announced today it will lower natural gas rates starting May 1st.

Residential customers could see a decrease of 12 cents per hundred cubic feet of natural gas.

The Missouri Public Service Commission said that about 55-60 percent of a customer's bill reflects the cost of natural gas to wholesalers. The Missouri Public Service Commission does not regulate the cost of the wholesale natural gas. The wellhead cost of natural gas is unregulated and is primarily driven by supply, demand and the weather.

The Missouri Public Service Commission does conduct an annual regulatory review to ensure that regulated natural gas companies make prudent decisions in securing natural gas supplies for their customers.

Ameren Missouri serves approximately 127,300 natural gas customers in Missouri.