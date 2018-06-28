Ameren opens Bagnell Dam floodgates

LAKE OZARK - Ameren Missouri opened the floodgates on the Bagnell Dam Saturday afternoon due to heavy rainfall in the area, company spokesperson Trina Muniz said.

Ameren Missouri urges property owners at the Lake of the Ozarks and along the Osage River to use precautionary measures for the next several days.

"Lake of the Ozarks levels are at 661.5 ft. and rising," Osage Energy Center Director of Hydro Operations Warren Witt said.

The lake's level stood at 659.55 feet at 5:00 p.m. Saturday. That's about a half-foot below flood stage.

"If rain continues as forecasted, the lake will be above the levels that we reached this summer," Witt said. "As always, we will continue to monitor lake levels and take appropriate actions as need and keep the public informed."

Ameren Missouri recommended Lake and Osage River property owners turn off electricity running to their docks or any other structures that might be submerged. It also recommends residents consider having their structures inspected when turning the power back on.

Ameren Missouri recommended a no-wake policy starting Sunday. The policy limits boats to idle speed to prevent damage to docks, boats and the shoreline.

KOMU 8 Weathercaster Tim Schmidt said the Lake of the Ozarks received around two inches of rainfall as of early Saturday evening, and said he expects around five to seven inches total.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include more information from an Ameren Missouri press release. The story was also updated to correct namespelling.]