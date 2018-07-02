Ameren Says it could Spend more on Maintenance

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis Post-Dispatch investigation says Ameren executives often say publicly they can't be blamed for storm outages. But they tell regulators in writing the utility must spend more money on programs to boost reliability. Ameren's most recent outage happened after an ice storm in November knocked out power to more than 500,000 customers. Ameren Chief Executive Gary Rainwater said more tree trimming would not have prevented the outage. But in September, an Ameren vice president told the Missouri Public Service Commission the utility could reduce storm damage if it boosts its tree-trimming program by 50%.