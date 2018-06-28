Ameren Seeks to Renew License for Nuclear Plant

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Ameren Missouri wants to renew its license for the state's only nuclear power plant.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Ameren has submitted 1,500-page filing with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The power company's current license for its Callaway plant expires in 2024, and the utility wants it extended to 2044.

St. Louis-based Ameren considers the plant especially valuable because it can run almost continuously between refueling and because the utility faces pressure to clean up other power plants that burn coal. The nuclear power plant is about 25 miles northeast of the state Capitol in Callaway County.

Nuclear plant relicensing generally takes 22 months to 30 months, depending upon whether a hearing is required.