Ameren Submits Application to Expand Territory

JEFFERSON CITY - Ameren Missouri filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission authority to construct, operate and maintain a natural gas system.

Additionally, Ameren's natural gas service would expand to serve Columbia and Ashland.

According to the application, a new facility is necessary to strengthen the reliability of services for customers in and around Ashland.

Applications to intervene and participate in this case can be sent to the Missouri Public Service Commission.