Ameren: thousands of jobs coming to Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Ameren Missouri said several thousand jobs will be created as part of an effort to upgrade its infrastructure, the company said Friday.

Ameren officials said these jobs are a result of its roughly 2,000 planned projects aimed toward a smarter grid and more reliable energy. They did not give a specific number of expected jobs.

Along with the job creation, which Ameren said some people are already training for, the plan will also focus on sustainability. Customer rates will not be able to increase until April 2020, after which a cap will be placed on rates, according to Ameren.

“There will be a great deal more rate stability and predictability under this plan than existed previously, because there were no caps before this," said Warren Wood, vice president of external affairs and communications.

This plan stems from the constructive energy legislation of Missouri Senate Bill 564, which was enacted in 2018.

Over the next five years, the plan calls for $5.3 billion in spending on capital investments. Ameren said this all goes through the Missouri Public Service Commission and that the plan will not directly impact rates until the Missouri PSC reviews the planned projects and deems them necessary. The Missouri PSC said that as of now, it cannot give any specifics on a rate increase or decrease for customers.

A public stakeholder meeting will be held on March 4 at 5:30 p.m. in the Millbottom Event Center in Jefferson City. Customers can ask questions about the plan, as well as provide feedback that Ameren says may be used to adjust future projects.