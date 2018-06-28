Ameren UE Donates ACs to Beat the Heat

"Seniors are the most overlooked, generally, and seniors will sit in their homes and keep all the windows shut because they're afraid," added Defeo.

However, that can lead to serious health problems.

"You wouldn't want someone to die of overheating or something," said Defeo, "and some of the days are really hot in a hot house."

The center will distribute the units and make sure they're installed in seniors' homes.

Although the air conditioner is free, recipients still have to pay for its use, which means their electricity bill may increase.

As part of the program, recipients will get energy conservation kits with tips on how to save energy. The Samaritan Center hopes that will help seniors beat the heat without breaking their budgets.