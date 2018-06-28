Ameren UE Website Helps Flooded Park

Ameren UE is offering a new web site to help businesses near the johnson shut-in's state park. The company wants to publicize recreational attractions still open after the taum sauk reservoir gave way in december. The new web site offers information on everything from canoe rentals to local restaurants. Ameren UE will place newspaper and web site ads in st. Louis and kansas city beginning in the next few weeks.