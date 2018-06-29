Ameren Urges Precaution in Summer Heat

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Summer's arrival means hot and often humid conditions, and the St. Louis-based utility company Ameren Missouri is advising people to take hot-weather precautions.

Every year there are reports of people dying of heat exhaustion in homes where the air conditioner was turned off. Ameren says running an air conditioner can cost as little as $1 per day, and assistance programs are available.

Ameren says some household chores such as drying clothes or using a dishwasher can add heat to the house and should be avoided during the heat of the day.

The United Way has opened cooling centers throughout the St. Louis region.

Ameren also urges people to stay hydrated, wear cool clothing and watch for signs of heat-related illness such as difficulty breathing, dizziness or excessive sweating.