Ameren workers traveling to East Coast to provide aid for Hurricane Dorian

ST. LOUIS - Ameren Missouri announced it is sending workers to provide aid as Hurricane Dorian approaches the East Coast.

About 85 workers will leave Tuesday to help repair damage and restore power lines as a result of the hurricane. The workers will assist Duke Energy based out of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The fleet will leave for Raleigh and then go to affected areas once the storm has passed.

Ameren sent teams during Hurricane Florence in 2018, Hurricane Irma in 2017, Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and Hurricane Katrina in 2005.