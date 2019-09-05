Ameren workers traveling to East Coast to provide aid for Hurricane Dorian
ST. LOUIS - Ameren Missouri announced it is sending workers to provide aid as Hurricane Dorian approaches the East Coast.
About 85 workers will leave Tuesday to help repair damage and restore power lines as a result of the hurricane. The workers will assist Duke Energy based out of Charlotte, North Carolina.
The fleet will leave for Raleigh and then go to affected areas once the storm has passed.
Ameren sent teams during Hurricane Florence in 2018, Hurricane Irma in 2017, Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - When the University of Missouri football team plays its home opener this Saturday, another option will be on... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday pledged more resources and help from the Missouri State... More >>
in
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 41-year-old Columbia man is charged with manslaughter after a passenger from Tennessee apparently jumped... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a third person has died after a crash... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - Prosecutors upgraded a Camden County woman's murder charges on Thursday. Christine Zahn was previously charged with... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A new federal report revealed Missouri is getting better when it comes to food security, but it's... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Cole County prosecutor confirmed Thursday his office filed a criminal charge against Columbia City Councilman Ian Thomas... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – A pair of rezoning proposals could divide property and lower the minimum required parking spots at the Columbia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Starting this week, preschools in the Columbia Public Schools (CPS) district will add Fridays to the calendar, making... More >>
in
FAYETTE - The Howard County prosecuting attorney is charging a man for threatening people at a football game at Fayette... More >>
in
SEDALIA - The Pettis County Prosecutors Office charged a man Sunday with murder and other charges after a deadly shooting... More >>
in
COLUMBIA -The Columbia Police Department is searching for Davion Manns, 19, who is a suspect involved in a shooting on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Walmart stores nationwide announced Tuesday they will no longer sell handgun ammunition. Local gun stores in Columbia could... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Rental owners and real estate agents reacted Wednesday to a report from the City of Columbia that shows... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The 34 people feared dead in a California dive boat fire likely got trapped when the roaring blaze... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has received more than 2,100 applications from businesses that want to run medical marijuana... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Healthcare for Missouri seeks to close the healthcare gap in the state by getting Medicaid expansion legislation on... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY - Two people are dead and four others are seriously injured after a head-on crash in Cole County... More >>
in