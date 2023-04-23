American Airlines plane engine catches fire after possible bird strike

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Boone MO, Moniteau MO, Saint Louis City MO, and Saint Louis MO Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&