American Cinema Editors (ACE) Board Honors Avid Media Composer

Universal City, CA, July 7, 2009 –– American Cinema Editors (ACE) today announced that the ACE Board of Directors has recognized Avid® Media Composer® software with the Board’s first-ever “ACE Technical Excellence Award” - recognizing it as the preferred choice of the industry’s most acclaimed editors. This distinguished honor hails Avid’s unparalleled innovation, the company’s commitment to working hand-in-hand with editors, and its role in evolving the art of cinematic storytelling. The honorary award will be presented to Avid at the 60th Annual ACE Eddie Awards in February 2010.

“Editors know that the art of filmmaking is as much about storytelling as it is sharing a mutually-beneficial dialogue with other members in the industry. Avid shares our passion and vision for nurturing the motion picture community and the integral role that editors play in bringing entertainment to life,” said ACE President Randy Roberts, A.C.E. “One of Avid’s unique characteristics is the fact that many of its employees are also experienced artists themselves, and so like us, they are obsessive about solving real challenges that actually make a difference in the editing room. We appreciate the company’s ongoing commitment to talk with us and to understand how we want to improve the way we tell stories. The Board is pleased to distinguish Avid – and Media Composer – with this first-ever mark of distinction.”

ACE Board member and Technology Committee Chair, Harry B. Miller III, A.C.E., added, “Avid has improved and adapted its editing software and hardware beyond any competitor to meet the creative and practical needs of busy television and motion picture editors. This includes creating a complete picture workflow with Media Composer to Symphony™ and Avid DS; a post production sound workflow from Media Composer to Pro Tools to the mix stage; FilmScribe™, which translates an edited movie into its finished product; ScriptSync® which is a unique tool linking a script with film dailies; Avid FX; AudioSuite™; the best collaborative tools that link multiple editors on a single project; and the continually improving, most user friendly, and adaptable interface in the industry.”

“We’re honored to receive this recognition from ACE, whose members are among the best storytellers in the business, and never cease to amaze audiences with some of the most watched and most loved media in the world,” said Kirk Arnold, EVP Customer Operations at Avid. “One of our long-standing principles is to deliver products and solutions that help our customers achieve their creative vision, however they define it. We are proud of our close relationship with ACE and will continue striving to earn the ongoing trust and support of this important community.”

For more information about ACE, please visit: http://www.americancinemaeditors.com/. For more information about the award-winning Avid Media Composer, please visit: www.avid.com/mediacomposer.

About American Cinema Editors

American Cinema Editors (ACE) is an honorary society of motion picture editors founded in 1950. Film editors are voted into membership on the basis of their professional achievements, their dedication to the education of others and their commitment to the craft of editing.

The objectives and purposes of the AMERICAN CINEMA EDITORS are to advance the art and science of the editing profession; to increase the entertainment value of motion pictures by attaining artistic pre-eminence and scientific achievement in the creative art of editing; to bring into close alliance those editors who desire to advance the prestige and dignity of the editing profession.

ACE produces several annual events including EditFest (a weekend editing festival in the summer), Invisible Art/Visible Artists (annual panel of Oscar® nominated editors), and the ACE Eddie Awards, now in its 60th year, recognizing outstanding editing in nine categories of film, television and documentaries. The organization publishes a quarterly magazine, CinemaEditor, highlighting the art, craft and business of editing and editors.

About Avid

Avid creates the digital audio and video technology used to make the most listened to, most watched and most loved media in the world – from the most prestigious and award-winning feature films, music recordings, television shows, live concert tours and news broadcasts, to music and movies made at home. Some of Avid’s most influential and pioneering solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid Unity™, Interplay®, Oxygen 8, Sibelius® and Pinnacle Studio™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit http://www.avid.com/, del.icio.us, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube; connect with Avid on Facebook; or subscribe to Avid Industry Buzz.