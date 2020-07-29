American Disabilities Act celebrates 30th anniversary

JEFFERSON CITY - The Governor's Council on Disability held a celebration today for the 30th anniversary of the American Disabilities Act.

The celebration took place in the capitol rotunda. It featured state leaders including Governor Parson.

Parson said the state workforce should reflect diversity and ability of Missouri because differences shouldn't make a difference.

"There are some great things happening in Missouri like the event today regarding how we serve individuals with disabilities or as I like to say a lot of the time about abilities not disabilities of what people can do,” Parson said.

Executive director of the Governor's Council on Disability, Claudia Brower, said even if someone isn't disabled they should still celebrate the American Disabilities Act.

"People with disabilities are people first and everybody brings qualities and potential to the table and whether they have a disability or not," Brower said. "People with disabilities are part of our community and any one of us should become disabled at anytime."

She also hopes to see more accessible technology in the future.

At the celebration Parson declared June 26th as American's with Disabilities Act Day.