American Legion of Columbia holds 9/11 memorial service

COLUMBIA — Friday marks 19 years since the deadly 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The American Legion Post 202 of Columbia hosted six ceremonies Friday morning to honor the lives lost in the attacks. The ceremonies began at 7:45 a.m. and lasted about two hours.

The six ceremonies each began with a speech from Paul Hobbs, 1st Vice Commander of the American Legion Post 202, and ended with taps from a bugler.

Doug Garrett is the Commander of American Legion Post 202. He said the ceremonies are a way of remembering the 2,996 lives lost.

“We don’t want the sacrifices that people have made fighting terrorism to ever be forgotten,” Garrett said.

He said the six ceremonies were tied to six different events that happened on 9/11, beginning with the first flight out of Boston which crashed into the tower.

“We are honoring the men and women who were tragically killed on September 11 and the other men and women who jumped to rescue as many individuals as they could,” Garrett said.













