American Legion Postpones Car Raffle

COLUMBIA - The American Legion's effort to raise money for renovations by raffling off a car on Memorial Day has been postponed to July 4 instead.

The tickets for the car raffle cost $100 dollars each. The legion has been trying to sell 1,000 tickets for a year now.

The building has not had major renovations since it was built in 1963. The first phase of renovations would include windows, doors, flooring and lighting, and cost about $150,000. The building manager, Jeff Sapp, said total renovations are expected to cost $1.5 million.

"As one of our primary sources of income, we rent the building out to different groups for wedding receptions, weddings and different things like it" said Sapp.

Sapp added that a better renovated building would help attract more business to rent out the building.

If the group still does not sell enough tickets by July 4, it will postpone the raffle again to Veterans Day in November.

For more information on raffle tickets, visit the American Legion's website, or call them at (573) 442 2950.