American Midwest Conference Tournament

COLUMBIA - Rivals Columbia College and William Woods played a best of three series in the semi-final round of the American Midwest Conference Tournament. Cougar ace Valerie Teter had 16 strikeouts. William Woods Mackenzie Bowden from Jefferson City High had 8 strikeouts. In the top of the ninth, Kelsey Shulte from Honey Creek Missouri, and Eugene High School hit an RBI double to make the score 1-0. William Woods beat Columbia College in game one, 1-0.

In game two, during the first inning, Rachel Coleman hit a double to make the score 1-0 Cougars. In the second inning, Marli Hayes hit a grand slam to increase the Cougars lead to 6-0. Columbia College pitcher Valerie Teter took a line drive to the face, suffered a broken nose and left the game. William Woods rallied from 6-0 down to win 9-8 on a walk-off three run homer by Megan Willard.