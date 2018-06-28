American Red Cross Holds Blood Drive to Honor Fallen Officer

COLUMBIA - Columbia law enforcement agencies and the American Red Cross are working together to hold a blood drive honoring a fallen police officer on Friday.

According to a press release from the American Red Cross, the Boone County Fire Protection District, the Boone County Sheriff's Department, the Columbia Police Department and the University of Missouri Police Department and joining the American Red Cross in hosting the event on Friday.

Police officer Molly Bowden died in Feb. of 2005 when she was shot during a routine traffic stop that January.

They are hosting the Molly Bowden Memorial Blood Drive at the Grave Bible Church on 601 Blue Ridge in Columbia, Mo. from 11a.m. to 7p.m. on Jan. 4.

Profits from the drive will go to the Molly Bowden Memorial Scholarship at Columbia College.

To participate, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to set up an appointment. You will need to bring a blood donor card or driver's license, or two other forms of identification.