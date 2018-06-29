American Royal halts efforts for events center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Citing a lack of interest by the city, the American Royal is halting planning and fundraising for a new events center in Kansas City's West Bottoms area.

A letter sent to City Councilman Ed Ford late Monday by an attorney for the American Royal said the debate over the future of the iconic Kemper Arena had taken a detrimental turn.

The Kansas City Star reported that council members were considering the American Royals proposal for a $50 million events center to replace the aging arena, but said legally they needed to explore other potential options.

But attorney Korb Maxwell wrote that the American Royal doesn't believe the city had to consider other options, and will not respond to a request for proposals seeking good future uses of the property.