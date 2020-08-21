Amid COVID-19 concerns, football essential to Mizzou athletics budget

COLUMBIA - The SEC and MU's season begins on September 26 amid COVID-19-related concerns, but there's more on the line than the health of student athletes, staff and fans.

Mizzou Athletics recently announced that attendance at home football games will be limited to 25% of the stands at Faurot Field. It was good news for fans hoping to attend games at Faurot Field. However, it will do little to mitigate the financial loss the university will suffer as of COVID-19-related cutbacks and changes.

Last year nearly 25% of the $38 million gained in revenue by the football program was through ticket sales.

MU will also play one less home game this year, with the conference moving to a 10-game schedule.

This means that the $9.5 million earned in ticket revenue in 2019 will reduce to roughly $2 million in 2020.

"Not a day goes by that we're not thinking about it and working on it. It's never far from our minds," Deputy Athletic Director, Communications Nick Joos said on the fluidity of the situation.

Should the SEC go the way of the Big Ten or the Pac-12 and cancel the college football season, the COVID-19 financial repercussions extend even further.

The football program raked in over $7 million in distributions from the SEC. Meanwhile, the costs sustained by the department would mostly remain the same.

The department would still have $12 million in athletic scholarships to pay. They would also be on the hook for coaching salaries including football coach Eliah Drinkwitz' $4 million salary.