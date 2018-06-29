Amish Buggy Driver Suffers Serious Injuries in Accident

AP-MO--AmishBuggyAcciden 05-06 0089 AP-MO--Amish Buggy Accident,0069 Amish buggy driver suffers serious injuries in accident SEYMOUR, Mo. (AP) -- An Amish woman suffers serious injuries after a car struck the buggy she was riding in. It happened last night on a Webster County road, seven miles north of Seymour. Afterward, the 48-year-old Marshfield woman was taken to a Springfield hospital. The driver of the car was taken to the Webster County jail and later released. No charges were immediately filed. (KTTS, Diane Travis) (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-05-06-06 1347EDT