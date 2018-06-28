Amish Quickly Rebuild Home Destroyed by Tornado

More than 100 men and boys from the area's Amish community built Chris Graber's house on the same spot a twister demolished his previous home about ten miles east of Marshfield. The tornado struck Sunday night, and Graber said that by 2 P.M. Monday they were mopping floors in the new home. Debris from the old house was scattered for hundreds of yards, and two other buildings and an outhouse were blown apart. But all were rebuilt by the middle of the next day. The Grabers were not injured. A chicken coop with 1,000 chickens in it was untouched by the tornado, and Graber's 100 calves made it through the storm, too.