ST. LOUIS - Amtrak and the BNSF Railway Company filed a lawsuit in federal court against the company that owns the truck involved in Monday's crash and derailment.
The lawsuit, filed Thursday, names MS Contracting, based in Brookfield, as defendant. According to the lawsuit, Billy Barton - the driver of the truck who died in the crash - was an employee of MS Contracting.
The petition claims "MS Contracting negligently, carelessly, and recklessly operated the Dump Truck, causing the collision with and derailment" of the train. It also alleges MS Contracting failed to maintain the truck, as well as failed to train and supervise Barton.
Damages from the crash, according to the lawsuit, exceed $75,000 for Amtrak and BNSF each.
The lawsuit seeks a jury trial on the matter.
On Wednesday, Barton's widow filed a wrongful death lawsuit against BNSF and Chariton County, claiming the crossing where the crash happened was dangerous and neither party did anything to correct it.