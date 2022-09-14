JEFFERSON CITY- Train cancelations are affecting Missouri starting Thursday and long distance routes are canceled Friday, according to the Kansas City Star.
This is due to delayed negotiations between the U.S. freight railroads unions with employees waiting for a decision between the two which could cause a potential strike.
Shrivastava Rashi, a passenger on the last inbound train on Wednesday in Jefferson City said, "It was a bummer when we heard about the railway strike because we were just talking about how good the Amtrak is and how comfortable it is." She is hopeful that these cancelations won't last long.
Amtrak said passengers affected by canceled trains can get a refund or reschedule their trip.