Amtrak Racking Up Riders and Red Ink

JEFFERSON CITY - Five months into its 40th year, Amtrak is on pace to set an all-time passenger record. But riders aren't the only thing Amtrak is racking up. The top executive of the national railway said this week that Amtrak might post an operating loss this year of $506 million -- up from a loss of $419.9 million one year ago. Those numbers pale in comparison to the expected $616 million loss anticipated for next year.