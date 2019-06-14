Amtrak restores some River Runner service between St. Louis and Kansas City

JEFFERSON CITY - River Runner train service is partly back on track between St. Louis and Kansas City.

Amtrak and the Missouri Department of Transportation restored one of two daily runs on Thursday. Service was suspended three weeks ago because of flooding.

Lolita Lucas-Howard, a passenger who took the train to St.Louis, said the River Runner is important to her because she can save a lot of money by taking Amtrak instead of an airplane.

"It's very inexpensive," she said. "And, you are not driving so you are relaxed."

Deborah Goldammer and her sister worked as volunteers at Amtrak's depot in Jefferson City, helping people taking the train.

Goldammer said some enthusiasm over the return to service was dampened by delays, some as long as six hours.

Amtrak said lingering floods on the Union Pacific Railroad network meant freight trains have to use Amtrak's tracks, affecting the River Runner route and creating the delays.